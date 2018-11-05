Paige Cardona’s SuperCoach BBL side

SCHEDULING is everything in SuperCoach BBL, and those new to the game will need to wrap their head around the BBL fixture to ensure they're making the most of their trades but also get maximum points.

The opening three weeks is where it's at.

All of the Scorchers, Heat, Strikers, Sixers and Hurricanes play the double (two games in one round) within the first three weeks. And those three weeks will set you up for a shot at glory later in the season.

I'm going with an approach here of loading up on players from those teams. And, I'm willing to make early season trades as a player will experience a price change after their first game once their double has passed.

That's why I've decided against selecting guns from either Melbourne team as well as the Thunder to start with, given all three won't have double-up games until later in the season.

It's a tactical move to make, but one I'm comfortable with. My aim is to get off to a strong start and rip through some trades where I need to. It's the bull-at-a-gate approach, but one I'm comfortable with.

Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, you're going to have to jump in the queue, boys.

As with any starting team, there are guys that'll miss out. For ramPAIGE CC, we've made the tough call to start without Jake Weatherald, who I feel is overpriced, and a favourite of mine, Jos Buttler. Adam Zampa has missed purely because I wanted another all-rounder in the bowling position. Those three along with Stoinis and Maxwell will be upgrade targets pending form, naturally.

Chris Lynn gets a start in the line-up. DAVE HUNT

THE BATSMEN

Chris Lynn | Heat | $202,000 | BAT

I like my batsmen the way I like my gin. Strong and full of flavour - and Chris Lynn has it in spades. The opening batsman for the Heat is one of the best T20 players on the planet, he brings serious power and clears fences with ease. Whilst his BBL|07 was disappointing, I'm buoyed by his consistency throughout the JLT Cup where he was the tournament's top-scorer with 452 runs.

David Willey | Scorchers | $194,000 | ALR

Buttering up in the opening week with a double, David Willey has been welcomed with open arms to ramPAIGE CC. Willey is a true all-rounder and will win you points for his prowess with the willow and his ability to bowl.

Joe Denly | Sixers | $186,800 | BAT

With so many options for batsmen, Denley will be overlooked by some, but not me. The Englishmen was recently announced as a re-signing for the Sixers, and will no doubt open the batting for the men in magenta in BBL|08. He was a mid-season signing in BBL|07, knocking 146 runs in four games. Looms as a potential point of difference, and has a handy double early in the season.

Joe Denly is back at the Sixers in BBL08.

George Bailey | Hurricanes | $90,900 | BAT

George Bailey is so cheap, you better get on before the powers that be up his price tag. Bailey is a pure talent, and with international experience across all three formats, he's absolutely worth starting. And, with Tim Paine is on Test duty at the moment, it's very likely Bailey slots in at three and cracks some big scores before Hobart have the double in round three.

Sam Heazlett | Heat | $62,500 | BAT

It's hard to fathom how Sam Heazlett continues to fly under the radar for many SuperCoach coaches. But after his superb showing in the qualifying final of the JLT Cup where he finished with a strike rate of 140 after smashing 83 off 59 balls, he's scored himself an on-field spot in my team. At just $62,500, he cannot be overlooked. Need further convincing? Thirteen boundaries and three sixes on his way to 107 off 102 balls against Western Australia should be enough. Overlook him at your peril, he's primed for big things in SuperCoach this year.

Sam Heazlett starred for Queensland in the JLT Cup.

THE BENCH PLAYERS

Max Bryant | Heat | $42,000 | BAT

Put simply, I like the cut of his jib. BBL|08 is the year of up-and-coming tonker, Max Bryant. He opened the batting for the Australian U/19 World Cup team and also got a start in the top order for the Bulls, scoring the fastest ever 50 by a Queenslander in One Day domestic cricket against the Redbacks in the JLT Cup. He finished with 71 off 32 balls, but the issue is where Bryant fits. If Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum and Joe Burns remain fit, it's unlikely he'll begin in the top three. But at that price, with his lead-up form into BBL|08, he's worth considering and he's currently in my team. He may end up replaced by 18-year-old, Mackenzie Harvey.

Jack Edwards | Sixers | $42,000 | ALR

If his hair doesn't mesmerize you, his batting surely will. Jack Edwards is part of a new wave of young cricketers who play with flair and a dose of arrogance. He could genuinely open the batting for the Sixers - which would be a remarkable feat for the teenager, but there is nothing this kid can't take in his stride. At that starting price, he's worth whacking on your bench if only for the price rise.

Alex Carey is first-choice 'keeper. Picture. Phil Hillyard

THE WICKETKEEPERS

Alex Carey | Strikers | $198,600 | WKP/BAT

I could've well and truly opted for two mid-priced glovemen and rotated them through when required, however, I cannot overlook Alex Carey as my No.1 keeper, at least for the opening few rounds anyway. Overpriced? Probably. But he gets the double in round two, and that suits ramPAIGE CC.

Peter Handscomb | Stars | $77,100 | WKP/BAT

I am an unashamed fan of Peter Handscomb, and his performance throughout the JLT Cup was enough to get a contract for ramPAIGE CC. Falling one run short of five half-centuries throughout the tournament, Handscomb responded to being dropped from the international side in incredible fashion - letting his batting do the talking with 361 runs at a strike rate of 94. Priced at a friendly $77,100, Handscomb cannot be dismissed at that price and at the very least can be used on another line and swapped into the keeper position in conjunction with Carey.

THE BOWLERS

D'Arcy Short | Hurricanes | $258,900 | ALR

The game's most expensive player is worth opening the chequebook for. In fact, anybody not starting the Hurricanes heavy-hitter should be considered suspicious and cannot be trusted. D'Arcy Short is an easy sell, he's an eligible dual-position player, who gives me great flexibility in rotation with other all-rounders. It's a gift that he can be selected in the position of a bowler, and it's a gift I'm willing to accept. Still, need convincing? Short led the tournament last year across all batting categories. Added to that, Short is a viable weekly captain option. If you're forking out for anybody, make it Short.

Rashid Khan | Strikers | $198, 800 | BWL

Rashid Khan topped the BBL wickets list last season.

The No.1 ranked dedicated bowler in BBL|07 gets a walk-up start to ramPAIGE and it should really come as no surprise. Sure, he's expensive, but his output is strong, consistent and it's coupled with the fact the Strikers get an early double in the season. Too good not to start, and is a dominant force in the short form game. Rashid finished with an outrageous economy rate of just 5.64 last year- the best of any player who bowled four or more overs. At 19, his risk is low and his ceiling is high which is evident with his fourth-highest overall SuperCoach average last year. Lock and load!

Michael Neser | Strikers | $141,000 | ALR

I've got for a tactical approach here. Whilst I would love to have Ashton Agar in my starting line-up for round one - I feel Michael Neser is a good compromise without having to trade out Agar. It's a funny game this one - balancing trades with balancing the output of players. I'm rolling the dice and hoping Agar doesn't load up with a week one double, but I'm surprised that Adelaide allrounder, Neser isn't getting much love from SuperCoach coaches. Whilst my team isn't finalised and perhaps Neser's position is up to the selection committee, I like Neser for his point of difference.

Michael Neser is a strong POD selection. Picture: Sarah Reed

Usman Qadir | Scorchers | $93,800 | BWL

A wrong 'un that is so right. Usman Qadir is tearing up pitches across the nation and will continue to do so throughout BBL|08. Qadir is so grossly under-priced that you'd have to be mad to overlook him when he's sitting at a sub-six-digits pricetag. Qadir will love the deck at the WACA, and so will I when he's making big scores for ramPAIGE CC. His JLT Cup form was promising, and I'm a big fan. Go forth and conquer, Usman!

Mujeeb Ur Rahman | Heat | $93,800 | BWL

At the risk of repeating myself, the SuperCoach Gods have gifted us another sub $100K gun in Mujeed Ur Rahman. At just 17-years-old, this kid is a phenomenon across the world, and I've got a feeling he is going to ignite the BBL this summer and deliver us some fine SuperCoach points in the process. The Heat believe he'll be available for the entire tournament, so he poses as a potential season-long option pending form, of course.

THE BENCH PLAYERS

James Pattinson | Heat | $62,500 | BWL

When this bloke is up and running, we know what he is capable of. James Pattinson is returning to the game after a long injury lay-off and if he can get his body right in time for BBL|08 - he can expect his first ramPAIGE CC baggy. If he doesn't quite come up for the first round, then 'Patto' will be moved in favour of Scorchers quick, Cameron Green.

Sandeep Lamichhane | Stars | $62,500 | BWL

I just really love this kid. I'm letting my heart have at least one love-job in SuperCoach this year, and that is Nepalese wonder-kid, Sandeep Lamicchane. Whilst he will play for the first half of BBL|08 before heading overseas and returning for the last bit of our national T20 competition, Sandeep is a safe bench spot who has the potential to make you some seriously quick cash.

