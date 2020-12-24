Menu
Richmond Valley Council, Casino. Photo: Jasmine Burke
News

‘Supercharged appeal’ key to Richmond Valley tourism

Adam Daunt
24th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
RICHMOND Valley Council are hoping to reap the benefits of the ‘supercharged’ appeal of travelling to regional Australia in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft Richmond Valley Destination Management Plan is currently on public exhibition and outlines the council’s plans to boost tourism to the region.

Tourism is estimated to contribute around $78 million in direct visitor expenditure to the Richmond Valley economy per year while domestic day trips accounted for 59 per cent of visitors to the region, and domestic overnight visitors account for 40 per cent of visitors, according to the council.

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow and Federal Local Government Minister Mark Coulton and Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald at the Casino water tower which will become a tourist attraction with its new mural.
Council’s Manager Tourism Sharon Davidson said this plan gave the Richmond Valley an excellent chance of attracting visitors.

“Our recent Discover Richmond Valley advertising campaign, Explore Next Door, did a fantastic job of showcasing our region’s unique qualities, and is sure to inspire new visitors,” she said.

“International travel restrictions from COVID-19 have also supercharged the appeal of regional Australia as a destination of choice for domestic travellers, and the Richmond Valley is in an excellent position to attract its share of visitors from near and far.

“The visitor economy is an increasingly important pillar of the overall Richmond Valley economy and strengthening its position is a priority for the council.”

A copy of the draft Richmond Valley Destination Management Plan 2021-2025 is available for viewing and downloading on the On Exhibition page at www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au

