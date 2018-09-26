Supercells to bring large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds

THE Northern Rivers may be affected by severe thunderstorms which are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued by BoM said the weather "may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours" in areas including Casino, Kyogle and Tabulam.

BoM forecaster Jordan Notara there were severe thunderstorms active over the Northern Tablelands which were drifting towards the Northern Rivers region.

"The warning is covering parts on the edge of the region but there is the possibility of seeing severe thunderstorms towards the coast later this afternoon," Mr Notara said.

"The phenomenon we are warning for is all three of the thunderstorm criteria - rain, hail and winds.

"The next update will be in about three hours.

"There is more storm activity over the next few days possible in the north-east corner."

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue

Unplug computers and appliances

Avoid using the phone during the storm

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.