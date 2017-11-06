News

Supercells, severe weather predicted in 'big day of storms'

North Coast Storm Chasers are predicting more storms today.
North Coast Storm Chasers are predicting more storms today.
Alison Paterson
by

MANY residents are still cleaning up after last night's wild weather, but more storms are expected to hit the region this afternoon and tonight.

North Coast Storm Chasers weather forecaster Antionio Parancin said it was likely to be a "big day of storms".

"Large hailstones, damaging winds, flash flooding, frequent lightning and isolated supercells are all possible today as well as a squall line (huge line of storms)," he posted on his Facebook page.

"Today thunderstorms are once more expected in a very widespread area due to many factors such as a developing and deepening low, cold front and trough systems."

Mr Parancin said conditions were favourable for more supercells, which he said were thunderstorms that become very severe.

"In fact last week we had multiple supercells and yesterday was also a day filled with supercells delivering tennis ball sized hail to places like Wollongbar," he said.

"Storms will be moving super fast today so any that you get, including supercells, will be hard, fast and furious, but quick to pass."

Topics:  coffs harbour editors picks forecast grafton northern new south wales storms tweed wooli

Lismore Northern Star
'Jen please come home': Help find missing 13-year-old

'Jen please come home': Help find missing 13-year-old

POLICE said the teenager was last seen in the Casino area.

Storm 'destroyed everything in its path' at Alstonville home

Damage at an Alstonville property after last night's storm.

Damage from wild weather takes its toll on family

2000 homes without power

Thousands of people are still without power today.

Crews are working to restore power to homes

1400 drivers tested on Pacific Hwy in six hours

Police conducted 5500 breath and drug tests on drivers across the Richmond and Tweed/Byron Local Area Commands at the weekend.

Drink driving statistics should be a "concern for everybody”

Local Partners