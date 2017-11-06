Supercells, severe weather predicted in 'big day of storms'

MANY residents are still cleaning up after last night's wild weather, but more storms are expected to hit the region this afternoon and tonight.

North Coast Storm Chasers weather forecaster Antionio Parancin said it was likely to be a "big day of storms".

"Large hailstones, damaging winds, flash flooding, frequent lightning and isolated supercells are all possible today as well as a squall line (huge line of storms)," he posted on his Facebook page.

"Today thunderstorms are once more expected in a very widespread area due to many factors such as a developing and deepening low, cold front and trough systems."

Mr Parancin said conditions were favourable for more supercells, which he said were thunderstorms that become very severe.

"In fact last week we had multiple supercells and yesterday was also a day filled with supercells delivering tennis ball sized hail to places like Wollongbar," he said.

"Storms will be moving super fast today so any that you get, including supercells, will be hard, fast and furious, but quick to pass."