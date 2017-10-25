STORM WARNING: Potential for dangerous supercells

The Northern Rivers could experience some severe weather on Thursday.

PARTS of Northern NSW could be in for some severe weather tomorrow, according to storm forecasters Higgins Storm Chasing.

The forecasters have warned their 670,000 Facebook followers of the potential for "dangerous storms (supercells)", with large hail, damaging to destructive winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

"Now this is a very tricky forecast to get high detailed accuracy on ATM due to model data variables," the Higgins team posted.

"One thing is for sure there will be storms around and some will be severe.

"They will start inland just after lunch time and race towards the coast very fast due to high speed steering winds.

"The biggest current threat is damaging winds over 90km/h, possibly destructive over 125km/h based on a conservative outlook for lack of low level moisture.

"There is an issue with exact forecast location variables of where the storms will be more likely to develop - south of Brisbane or north of Brisbane - so we are obligated to blanket warn a large area until model data comes to higher agreement.

"If low level moisture increases (which some data suggests) then we will have an even higher more widespread threat level."