Viewers to be in the driver’s seat

Supercars driver Jamie Whincup at the Fox Sports 4K Bathurst 1000 launch in Sydney on Wednesday. Picture. Phil Hillyard

A SPORTS broadcasting revolution will begin at Mount Panorama next month with the Bathurst 1000 set to become the first ever Australian sporting event to be broadcast in 4K.

Foxtel yesterday announced the next generation of ultra-high definition television would be launched at the Bathurst 1000 on October 7 in a history making moment for both Supercars and Australian TV.

"The Supercheap Bathurst 1000 will be broadcast live in 4K,'' said Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany.

"For the first time in Australia, a live iconic sporting event, the Bathurst 1000 will be broadcast in 4K. It will be the start of Foxtel's 4K journey for sport, entertainment, documentaries and movies.

"And beginning on November 4 our cricket coverage commences in 4K as well.''

Delany revealed Foxtel had secretly filmed in 4K at the last round of the Supercars at Sandown in a successful test that paved the way for the Bathurst 1000 broadcast bombshell.

"When we announced Foxtel in 4K a month ago we challenged ourselves to bring it to life as soon as possible and after an incredible amount of work we are delighted to bring Australians Bathurst like never before" Delany said.

"We did a full test at Sandown last week and the pictures leapt off the screen in 4K, it was amazing - we are ready to go for Bathurst.

"It's fitting that we will ring in a new era in Australian television with an event as big as the action at Mount Panorama."

The 1000km race will be shown on a dedicated 4K channel that will broadcast in the highest resolution available in TV.

"Supercars is a sport of colour, sound and movement," said Supercars CEO Sean Seemer said.

"The cars, the action, excitement and the colour of this iconic Australian event will be captured like never before. We couldn't be any more excited."

Former Bathurst champion Mark Winterbttom said the 4K coverage would be viewers in the driver's seat for Australia's most famous car race.

Supercars drivers (l-r) David Reynolds, Jamie Whincup, Will Davison, Craig Lowndes and Mark Winterbottom with Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates at the Fox Sports 4K Bathurst 1000 launch in Sydney on Wednesday. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"You will be looking through our eyes,'' Winterbottom said.

"And you will see things you have never been able to see. You will be able to see little things like debri on the road and bits of rubber flying of tyres. The extra definition will have the viewer picking up the same things that we are seeing in the driver' seat.

"The more detail the better. Most people have 4K television's and have never used that capability so it is a fantastic innovation from Foxtel and great for our sport.''

The Bathurst 1000 begins with practice at Mount Panorama on October 4.

