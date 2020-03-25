Super spreader party caused 40 fold infection spike

A well-heeled birthday get together has been dubbed "Party Zero" after its 50 guests left the event and scattered around the world spreading the coronavirus.

The 40th birthday party on March 5 in Westport in Connecticut in the US was attended by guests from across the US and one who was visiting from South Africa. According to reports from the Chicago Tribune and New York Times, the guests left after the party, scattering throughout the United States and across the world.

More than half of those who attended now have the coronavirus.

The town of Westport in Connecticut which is dealing with a 40-fold increase in cases of the coronavirus. Picture: via Google Maps

One of the guests, Julie Endich, wrote in a long Facebook post that she woke up three days after the party with "incredible chest pain, tightness and heaviness like someone was standing on my chest. "As the day went on I started to get body aches, chills, fever and headache," Ms Endich wrote.

Julie Endich attended the party and contracted the coronavirus. Picture: via Facebook

She went to a doctor quickly but waited four days to receive her positive test result.

The number of people infected from the party is not known, however one guest from the party, a businessman, 43, flew home to South Africa, and became ill on his flight. It's believed he may have infected his fellow passengers.

Other guests who live in New York City, the epicentre of the coronavirus in the US, went on to attend large gatherings and workplaces after attending the party.

In the town of Westport, which has a population of 28,000, the area has gone from having no cases of coronavirus, to 85 cases in just 11 days - a 40 fold increase. In Fairfield County where the town of Westport is located, there's 270 total cases, which is 65 per cent of the state's total infections.

In the state of Connecticut a total of 415 people have been infected with COVID-19, with infections doubling "every three or four days", according to the Governor of the state, Ned Lamont.

In the state, ten people have died.