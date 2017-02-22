Super school parking plan will cause 'chaos': Councillor warns

An artist's impression of the new Ballina high school.

BALLINA Shire Council are in a race against time to make major changes in development plan for upcoming Ballina Coast High School, which is expected to being construction later this year.

At tomorrow's council meeting, councillors will gear up to rally the State Government over its plans to axe off-street parking around the upcoming super school.

In a letter to the NSW Department of Environment and Planning, Ballina Shire Council town planner Rod Willis called on the department to implement an "all traffic and parking management for the site”.

Mr Willis labelled the submitted plans that seek "to remove all off-street parking from the site” as "unacceptable”.

He said surrounding street parking will not provide the school, which will house about 1000 secondary students from Ballina High and Southern Cross School, adequate space for visitors, teachers and students.

Those pressures combined the high traffic to be attracted by the future indoor sports and community centre at the site "would create a severe and avoidable impact on the established amenity of residents living in the immediate locality of the school.”

The council and Roads and Maritime Service made submissions to the Department of Planning and Education after the exhibition period in January that rehashed concerns about traffic management.

In the RMS submission, Mr Willis said it recommended the provision of 112 on-site parking lots to cater to the school's needs.

The submissions were being assessed by the State Government but Mr Willis warned it has a "very tight timeframe” must be met to enable construction to start this year.

He said the new super school is "critical for community” and needs adequate infrastructure to support the precinct traffic flow.

Councillor Sharon Cadwallader said she's already discussed the parking woes with Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier, Catherine Cusack.

Cr Cadwallader called the parking proposal "ridiculous” and added school precinct would become 'chaotic” is the changes weren't implemented.

The suggestion to build an on-site car park that would site over current car park and encroach onto the sporting field was floated by the council.

CEO of St Andrews Village, Pip Carter said he hadn't given the development too much thought until he considered the implications for residents, visitors and businesses if car spaces were scrapped.

He said at times parts of Cherry and Bentinck St can be "completely packed” depending on what events are happening in the area.

From sporting events, community celebrations to large church services, Mr Carter said a diversity of locals frequent the CBD precinct on a daily basis that would be detrimental to traffic flow in the area.

He said "you have to wait for 15 or 20 cars to go by” to cross the road sometimes

In the past five years, Mr Carter said traffic was increasingly difficult to navigate on Bentinck St.

"I've been here 15 years and Bentinck St is getting busier,” Mr Carter said.