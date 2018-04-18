Reds boosted by return of Taniela Tupou

Rampaging prop Taniela Tupou will return for the Reds against the Chiefs.

THE return of explosive prop Taniela Tupou will enliven a Reds side that desperately needs to pull the trigger in attack with greater confidence to upset the Chiefs.

The shoulder niggle that grounded "Tongan Thor" from the ordinary 37-16 loss to the NSW Waratahs looks to have mended in time for Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

The Reds need a full arsenal if they are to be the team that snaps the lamentable 0-34 run of results between Australian and Kiwi rivals in Super Rugby over the past two years.

Tupou's authority in the scrum will be welcomed against a Kiwi side that has lost six props, as well as his decisive style when running with the ball.

The Chiefs (27 tries) have scored twice the tries that the Reds (13) have this season.

Queensland fullback Aidan Toua is adamant the Queenslanders aren't getting a complex about their stuttering attack but had to eradicate some "lazy decisions."

"We are creating space through our forwards and with big ball-carries and maybe it is just not hesitating (with a few decisions) that we have to fix," Toua said.

"It's being more confident at pulling the trigger at certain points in games as we were in the opening few games.

"I don't feel we are running out of ideas but maybe we are not adapting quickly enough in games.

"If we continue to back our system I'm sure things will turn around because there is no lack of effort with the way the guys are ripping into training."

More expertise at the breakdown to harness more quick ball and slow down the opposition supply is a key area that a recalled reserve such as George Smith would really improve.

The Reds have the make-up to challenge the Chiefs by taking them on in the forwards and tackling everything that moves at Suncorp Stadium.

They will need to be spot-on with their first-up tackling and scrambling to limit Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie and his ability to create tries with his sparkling footwork.