Brumbies bounce back to bury Reds

THE Brumbies have recorded their best win of the Super Rugby season, turning around a slow start to smash the Queensland Reds 45-21 on Saturday night. The Reds got out to a 15-point lead at GIO Stadium before the home team were finally able to get hold of the ball after being dominated in possession during the first 20 minutes.

The visitors could only manage a further two penalty goals for the rest of the game as the Brumbies showed their attacking capabilities with seven unanswered tries to keep in touch with the Australian conference.

The thumping could be worsened for the Reds after captain Scott Higginbotham left the field with a calf injury and scrumhalf Ben Lucas was subbed out of the match for a head injury assessment.

Brumbies co-captain Sam Carter crossed for a vital try in the 67th minute, playing an integral role off the bench after missing three games due to a serious concussion.

Isi Naisarani sealed the Brumbies' third win of the season when he barged his way over the line for his second try four minutes later.

Fellow towering lock Rory Arnold, along with top efforts from Chance Peni, David Pocock and Folau Fainga'a completed the seven tries to two victory. Christian Lealiifano and David Pocock were central to the Brumbies' third win for the season, with the former taking over kicking duties from a wayward Wharenui Hawera early in the second half.

Tom Cusack of the Brumbies is tackled on Saturday night.

Pocock's second game back from knee surgery showed why he has played 65 Tests for the Wallabies, tackling with his trademark ferocity and scoring the Brumbies' final try in the 77th minute.

Brumbies flanker Lachlan McCaffrey looks set for a long stint on the sidelines with an elbow injury.

BRUMBIES 45 (Isireli Naisarani 2, Rory Arnold, Sam Carter, Folau Fainga'a, Chance Peni, David Pocock tries Christian Leali'ifano 4, Wharenui Hawera cons) QUEENSLAND REDS 21 (Chris Feauai-Sautia, Taniela Tupou tries Jono Lance con Lance 2, James Tuttle pens) at GIO Stadium. Referee: Ben O'Keeffe. Crowd: 7,598. AAP