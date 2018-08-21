Menu
Super Retail Group staff underpaid for years

by Stephanie Bennett
21st Aug 2018 11:05 AM
THOUSANDS of staff at Queensland-based company Super Retail Group were underpaid millions of dollars over eight years, it has been revealed.

In its full-year financial results released today, the company - which includes the brands Supercheap Auto, Rebel and BCF ­ ­- said staff who had worked on store set-ups since July 2010 had not been paid at the correct award rates.

As outlined in its financial report, the company has made a provision of $7.9 million for additional payments of allowances and overtime to current and former staff, with a further provision of $2.7 million for interest and on-costs.

About 10 per cent of staff over the time period, or about 4,500 people, were believed to have been affected.

Chief executive Peter Birtles said the company was â€œvery sorryâ€? with regard to the underpayments, and said it had been a genuine error. It was expected to be largely rectified by December.

Meanwhile the company posted a normalised net profit after tax of $145.3 million, a 7 per cent rise, with group sales up 4.2 per cent to $2.57 billion, with strong online sales growth.

