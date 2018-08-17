Tough losses to power Lightning: Bassett

Caitlin Bassett and the Lightning edged out Laura Geitz‘s Firebirds. Picture: Getty Images

IT almost cost them a spot in the preliminary final but Australian captain Caitlin Bassett says Lightning's numerous close calls with teams this season have prepared them well for Sunday's battle with the Giants.

The majority of Lightning's games this season have been decided by between one and three goals which Bassett believes is ideal preparation for the do-or-die preliminary final with the Giants.

While many of the close results went against them early in the season - including their three-goal first-up loss to the Giants - Lightning have found themselves on the right side of the scoreline in recent weeks.

"It's going to be tough and close against the Giants but we have had plenty of these games this year and know how to cope," Bassett said.

"Most of our games have been decided by one, two or three goals and our win by a goal last week shows how we can use the clock to take games."

In their 15 games played this season, Lightning have won or drawn six by three or less goals and lost four by one to three goals.

Caitlin Bassett celebrates the Lightning‘s Grand Final win. Picture: Getty Images

Sunday's game will be the third meeting between the Giants and Lightning this year.

In round one the Giants defeated Lightning 54-52 with the two sides drawing 53-53 in their second regular season game.

In 2017 the Lightning thrashed the Giants 65-48 in the grand final.

Last weekend Lightning beat the Firebirds 57-56 in the minor semi-final with the Giants crashing to Fever 63-57 in the major semi.

The winner of Sunday's match will meet West Coast Fever in the grand final.