Super names for sedan series

BIG NAME: Multi-National Champion Darren Kane has entered for the Super Sedan Series championship round at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this Saturday night. Tony Powell

FORMER national champions Darren Kane and Matt Pascoe head the entry list for Saturday night's Super Sedan series championship round at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

Local interest will centre around the appearance of Tania Smith, whose merchandising company Tania's Ts is the main event round naming rights sponsor for the night.

The series is run by the Super Sedan Association of Queensland and will be held over 18 rounds throughout the northern state this season.

It's a coup for Lismore to be included in the tournament which is primarily a Queensland-based event.

"It's great to have the Super Sedans and their series at Lismore,” promoter David Lander said.

"What it also does is help prepare the drivers for later in the season when the Super Sedans are one of the categories chosen to run a Golden Jubilee 50-lap feature race in celebration of the track's 50 continuous years of operation.”

Kane has been a dominant performer in the Brims Concrete-sponsored series and comes to Lismore after a recent winning feature race drive in Brisbane.

He is also one of the most successful competitors in the history of Australian Super Sedan racing with three Australian titles beside his name. He also has dominated the other major sedan category in Australian Speedway - Late Models - and achieved Australian Championship honours.

One of Kane's Australian Super Sedan Championship victories was at the Lismore circuit during the 2008-2009 season, so the venue really is a special place for Kane.

"I've enjoyed significant success at Lismore over the years, none better than the win in the Australian championship, that was really a special night,” he said. "The shape of the circuit really means you have to be on your game, but at least when the track is well-prepared, there is a low and a high line which makes for some spectacular racing and overtaking.”

Another driver who will command attention at Lismore this Saturday night is Wayne Randall who started his career at the venue many years ago. Still active on the national Super Sedan scene, his family are Lismore Speedway through and through tracing right back to the beginning of the 50 golden years at the circuit.

Meanwhile Randall will not only have to contend with some of the best Super Sedan drivers in Australia, but his son Justin also is one of the strong contenders this weekend.

Wingless sprintcar drivers will contest another round of the Lismore Workers Club Driver to America series. There are also several other support race car categories on the program.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.