‘Super mums’ on a mission to save sports club

SUPER MUMS: Local friends Erin Greedy, Marlo O'Brien and Rebecca Knight have banded together to proudly open the bistro at the Dunoon Sports Club.

SUPER MUMS: Local friends Erin Greedy, Marlo O'Brien and Rebecca Knight have banded together to proudly open the bistro at the Dunoon Sports Club.

WHEN three local mums heard their beloved Dunoon Sports Club was still financially struggling, they jumped on the opportunity to take over its bistro to help keep its doors open.

While the opening of The Decks Dunoon was hindered by last month's fires, the club's new bistro has been trading normally since the Mt Nardi fires began to settle down.

The bistro's co-owners -- mums and mates Marlo O'Brien, Bec Knight and Erin Greedy -- said their new venture happened "really quickly".

"The club out here can't operate out here without a kitchen, so myself and a couple of other mums in the community got together to have a go keeping the kitchen going ourselves and help keep the club open," Ms O'Brien said.

"That's the whole reason we are out doing this."

While trade had being busy so far, Ms O'Brien encouraged visitors to the region or neighbouring residents to "come and give them a go".

"The community's response has been amazing which has been great," she said.

"It's really hard because no one wants this club to close, but at the same time we are all spending as much money as we can here each week.

"The community out here already supports the club wonderfully; what we really need is a new influx of patrons."

The Decks Dunoon menu boasts traditional pub-style eats with a few surprises such as a Thai fusion salad and specials running nightly.

"We try to aim for local seasonal produce where ever we can, support our local farmers and suppliers whereever we can," she said.

"Everything has been popular so far, the burgers go really well, people love the mushroom and haloumi burgers and we do a roasted vege stack as a special that's super popular.

"We've got a few great Christmas bookings coming up, but there's still room for more.

"It's family friendly with a beautiful atmosphere, in a great community."

The bistro is open from 5.30-8.30pm Wednesday through to Saturday and for Pluckers and Poets every second Sunday from 3pm.