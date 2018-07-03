Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
F/A-18F Super Hornets will be flying over the North Coast this afternoon.
F/A-18F Super Hornets will be flying over the North Coast this afternoon. Supplied CPL Jesse Kane
News

Super Hornets will be in our skies today

3rd Jul 2018 7:25 AM

LOCALS should keep an eye on the sky this afternoon, with the Defence Force planning F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft activity within the Evans Head Airspace.

Between 1.30pm and 4pm today, there will be F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft activity conducted within five nautical miles of Woody Head, north of Iluka, inside the Evans Head Air Weapons Range Airspace.

During this activity the aircraft will fly no lower than 75m above sea level and may come within 200m of the coastline.

The Air Force said it appreciated the support it received from the local community during these types of activities.

For further information on RAAF Amberley flying activities, phone 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362) and ask to be connected to RAAF Base Amberley, or log on to the website to receive updates on Super Hornet/Growler aircraft flying activities.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Stolen car used in ram raid at shop after armed break-in

    Stolen car used in ram raid at shop after armed break-in

    Crime ONE of the men was found hiding in the roof cavity of a Ballina home, while a second man was found laying on a large knife.

    • 3rd Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    New cafe sprouts up in Casino's main street

    premium_icon New cafe sprouts up in Casino's main street

    Business Fresh sandwiches, rolls and delicious smoothies on the menu

    • 3rd Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    The town that's crying out for an ambulance station

    premium_icon The town that's crying out for an ambulance station

    Health Growing population needs a permanent service, says mayor

    Ballina MP apologises for 'sickening' Facebook post

    premium_icon Ballina MP apologises for 'sickening' Facebook post

    Politics "One of the most repugnant and vile posts... I've seen in years"

    Local Partners