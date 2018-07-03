Super Hornets will be in our skies today

F/A-18F Super Hornets will be flying over the North Coast this afternoon.

LOCALS should keep an eye on the sky this afternoon, with the Defence Force planning F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft activity within the Evans Head Airspace.

Between 1.30pm and 4pm today, there will be F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft activity conducted within five nautical miles of Woody Head, north of Iluka, inside the Evans Head Air Weapons Range Airspace.

During this activity the aircraft will fly no lower than 75m above sea level and may come within 200m of the coastline.

The Air Force said it appreciated the support it received from the local community during these types of activities.

For further information on RAAF Amberley flying activities, phone 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362) and ask to be connected to RAAF Base Amberley, or log on to the website to receive updates on Super Hornet/Growler aircraft flying activities.