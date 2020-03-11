Super Hornets to do low level passes over Evans Head

Pilots from 82 Wing based at Amberley RAAF Base fly Super Hornets from the south towards the Evans Head Air Weapons Range during a training exercise.

F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft from RAAF Base Amberley will conduct operational training at Evans Head Air Weapons Range on Friday from 10.30am until 5pm.

Low passes will be conducted throughout the day.

The overwater Defence Practice Areas (DPA) will not be closed for this activity.

Officer Commanding 82 Wing, Group Captain Stephen Chappell, advised aircrew will also conduct low level flying during each mission within the range airspace.

“Local residents are advised that access to the range remains restricted, regardless of any activities being conducted,” he said.

“This is due to the historical use of the range and the possibility of unexploded ordnance remaining at the site.”

The Evans Head Air Weapons Range Community Advisory Panel has been advised of these activities.

The group comprises representatives from the local Aboriginal community, local emergency services, council, local business and local residents.

For more information, visit www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations/flying-activity.