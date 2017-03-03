Super highway service centre on sale for $35 million

Offers of at least $35 million are expected for Ballina's upcoming highway fuel and service centre.

A RECENLTY approved highway service centre at the Caltex on the Pacific Highway at Ballina is for sale, expecting offers of more than $35 million.

The five hectare site on the eastern corner of the Pacific Highway and River St interchange is being marketed by Andrew Schmidt and John Dwyer of Ray White.

Mr Schmidt claimed the modified plan for the site, approved by Ballina Shire Council, was "the best highway service centre in Australia”.

"The new centre will be anchored by a 15 year lease plus two 10 year options to Caltex, who will offer truck and standard vehicle facilities and parking for up to 25 B-doubles and AB-triples,” he said.

"Caltex offerings will include a new concept store known as The Foodary.

"The food court includes healthy food operators Oliver's Real Food and growing kebab group Zaza Kebabs, while Gloria Jean's Coffee will operate one of the two drive-through facilities,” Mr Dwyer said.

"The outstanding mix of tenants on long leases in this centre coupled with the prime location, is expected to appeal to both the institutional market and also major private groups.”

McDonald's has acquired its own lot and recently submitted a development application with plans to build a free-standing restaurant within the highway service centre complex.

"Negotiations are underway with the three pad sites with an opportunity to acquire the adjoining adjacent land parcel comprising (about) 6.48ha.”

Mr Schmidt said the centre is scheduled to be completed in early 2019, and it's anticipated there will be some 30,000 vehicles passing the site daily from the Pacific Highway Bypass and River St.

The site expects a net income of $1.5m per annum.

"The Ballina Highway Service Centre is expected to become the benchmark travel centre in the country,” Mr Schmidt said.

"It is ideally located approximately two hours from Brisbane, and it is easily accessed from the south and from the Bruxner Highway, plus it will have huge appeal as a destination for Ballina locals.

"The facility will be a true travel centre in every sense of the word. In addition to the ease of access and manoeuvrability for cars and large trucks, buses and caravans will be easily accommodated on the site. An electric car charging base is expected to also be established.”

Offers to purchase close on Wednesday, April 5.