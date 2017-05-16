Super highway for native fish

FISHWAY CONSTRUCTION: Contractors install the pre-fabricated concrete baffles into the river bed to create the new fishway.

A NEW fishway at Kyogle gives native fish unimpeded access to more than 300km of the upper Richmond River catchment.

Built by Kyogle Council at a cost of $1.37million, the fishway has reduced the 1.8 metre straight drop of the old Kyogle weir to a graduated 48 metre graduated descent.

The old Kyogle weir had a 1.8m straight drop which was a barrier to native fish. Contributed

The descent is achieved via 24 100mm drops over the 48 metres.

As part of the fishway's innovate design, pre-fabricated v-shaped concrete baffles were installed into the bed of the river to create the graduated climb to the weir.

It allows native fish, particularly the Australian bass and the Eastern freshwater cod, to cross the weir to spawn, feed and seek refuge in the upper reaches of the Richmond River.

Kyogle Council Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the fishway was another example of the great outcomes that could be achieved when Council worked in partnership with different spheres of government.

COMPLETED FISHWAY: The completed fishway in the river at Kyogle. Contributed

"Council, DPI Fisheries, NSW Public Works, Restart NSW, the NSW Environmental Trust and the NSW Recreational Fishing Trust have all played a role in the project,” she said.

"DPI Fisheries raised the issue of the fishway with Council, NSW Public Works undertook the design of the fishway and Restart NSW, the NSW Environmental Trust and NSW Recreational Fishing Trust all chipped in funding towards its construction.”

The innovative design allowed the fishway to be constructed in challenging conditions at half the cost of traditional technical fishways.

The concrete baffles for the fishway were pre-fabricated by Kyogle Council's bridge and concrete crew and installed by Woodenbong-based contactor MJ Smith Ground Preparation.

OFFICIAL OPENING: Kyogle Council Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland, Kyogle Fish Acclimatisation Society President Barry Reeves and Member for Lismore Thomas George drop a line in the water after the official opening of the new Kyogle fishway. Watching on are Kyogle Council Deputy Mayor John Burley and long-time advocate of the fishway and member of the Kyogle Fish Acclimatisation Society President Kevin Clark. The new fishway gives native fish unimpeded access to more than 300 km of the upper Richmond River catchment. Contributed

"This is a great result for Kyogle, and everyone involved should be congratulated,” Cr Mulholland said.

The fishway was built as part of the broader $8.2 million Kyogle Water Supply Augmentation Project, which received $6.4 million in funding under the Water Security for Regions component of the Restart NSW Program.