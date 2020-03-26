Super effort from Wollongbar rugby front-rower

A STRONG start to the season has earned Wollongbar-Alstonville product Matt Gibbon a spot in the Super Rugby team of the season.

He earned a front-row sport with rugby.com.au picking its team of the season with Super Rugby to change to a domestic competition when it returns from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gibbon is in his second year playing with the Melbourne Rebels and was part of a Wallabies training camp before the Rugby World Cup in July

His selection in the Super Rugby merit team read: “Gibbon is not as lauded as some of his more high-profile candidates but he has squeezed out Test prop James Slipper for this spot.

“Gibbon has punched above his weight and reputation week in, week out in 2020.

“The Rebels scrum has won some big victories in recent weeks and it is in no small part attributable to Gibbon’s grit and strength.”

The Super Rugby season kicked off on January 31 with the Rebels playing six games.

Gibbon, 24, signed a new deal just weeks into the season which will keep him at the club until the end of 2022.

“I’m extremely happy to continue playing for the Melbourne Rebels, the club that gave me my first start in Super Rugby,” Gibbon said.

“I have a great attachment to Melbourne, it’s people and the rugby community.

“The fans have welcomed me here as one of their own and it’s made the transition into professional rugby so much easier.”

His older brother Alex Gibbon played Australian Rugby Sevens and a handful of Super Rugby games with the Queensland Reds before moving back to the Far North Coast a few years ago.

Alex has taken on the task as captain-coach of the returning Richmond Range who will play in the President’s Cup competition on the Far North Coast this season.