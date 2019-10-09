Super deal for Lismore driver

REVVED UP: David Russell will race in the 250km Dunlop Super2 Series race at Bathurst this weekend.

NEW opportunities could arise for Lismore driver David Russell after signing a late deal to race in the 250km Dunlop Super2 Series at Bathurst this weekend.

The 37-year-old has been on the supercars grid for the past nine editions of the Bathurst 1000 but missed out on a co-driving spot this year.

He returns to a division where he has had success and is now with the Matt Stone Racing team who he did the Bathurst 12-hour with earlier this year.

In six Super2 races at Mount Panorama, Russell has taken five podiums including a pair of wins in 2010.

A good result here could help springboard him back into a Pirtek Enduro Cup drive in 2020.

"To be able to go back to Bathurst and race in a category where I've had success is very exciting,” Russell said.

"Things have changed a bit for me this year and I've felt like a bit of a yo-yo at times.

"I want to aim at consistency and that will help me lock in something for next year.

"Different chances pop up and I've had drives across multiple races.

"When there is an opportunity to compete at Bathurst you take it and I'm really thankful to the team.

"I've been fortunate to come into these situations in the past and get the job done; it's humbling to know they trust you enough to come in on late notice.

"You don't get the drives if you bring back a smoky wreck every week so that has helped with my longevity.”

Russell clinched a supercars podium in 2015 alongside Rick Kelly at the Gold Coast 600.

That same year he was the overall Carrera Cup runner-up, while he finished third in the Super2 championship in both 2009 and 2011.

The Bathurst deal reunites him with sponsor Sherrin Rentals, which backed his previous Super2 and Porsche campaigns.

"It was all pretty last minute but I didn't want to turn it down,” Russell said.

"A big thanks to Mike, Grant and the whole Sherrin team - it has been 10 years since I was with them.”

Russell celebrated a decade of main series Bathurst supercar co-driver racing last year, having competed there with Fernandez Racing (one season), Kelly Racing ( two seasons), Nissan Motorsport (five seasons) and Tickford Racing (one season).