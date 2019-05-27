Super boot scores five goals for South Lismore

HIGH FIVE: Paddy Kable scored five goals for South Lismore in men's premier division soccer at the weekend.

HIGH FIVE: Paddy Kable scored five goals for South Lismore in men's premier division soccer at the weekend. Steve Mackney

SOUTH Lismore player Paddy Kable etched his name on to an exclusive list when he scored five goals in the premier division soccer match against Ballina at the weekend.

Kable, who was already leading the men's premier division Golden Boot race, has now rocketed six goals clear of nearest rival Rory Devlin from Bangalow.

Kable's effort initiated plenty of conversation among former players and supporters about other players who may have achieved a similar goal haul.

Several names immediately came to mind. Although prolific goal scorers of the past including Daniel Fung (Maclean), Tom Guttormsen (Lismore Workers), Peter O'Neill (Goonellabah) and Brett Towner (South Lismore) scored many goals, they were not found to have scored five in any one game.

Records have confirmed that former Stars striker Wayne Mortimer put five past Thistles and also scored five against Goonellabah when he was creating havoc against opposition sides during his prime back in 2002.

Troy Matthews, who was enigmatic striker for Rovers and the region's top goal scorer in 2003 and again in 2008, scored five goals against Ballina in 2012 and his father Jim, a former sharp shooter for Eastwood United in the 1960s, found the net six times when his team defeated Casino 6-4.

Multiple Golden Boot and reigning Player of the Year Jonathon See is recorded as scoring six goals against Tintenbar-East Ballina and another six against Ballina in 2014 and followed it up with five against Lennox Head in 2016.

Sebastian Bell bagged five goals for Byron Bay against Italo Stars during his outstanding season in 2013, while Jono Pierce, who has been in vintage form in recent years, grabbed five for Byron Bay in 2016 against Lennox Head.

Each of these performances are very notable, however the legendary effort of Athol Parmenter that has him scoring an extraordinary 11 goals in one match for the Goonellabah-Stars team coached by Bill Harris remains the highest individual tally known in the local top men's league in the past 70 years.

Parmenter's contribution was made when his side defeated Ballina 26-0 as the Seasiders played their first match in the top the competition known as First Division back then.

Tough day at the office for teams on the receiving end of big losses, but great celebration for strikers in rare form and Paddy Kable now joins that select group.