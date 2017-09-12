28°
Sunshine Sugar sweetens up Woodburn Festival

Sunshine Sugar received a Gold Sponsor Certificate of appreciation from Woodburn Riverside Festival organisers for sponsoring the event again this year. From left Pam Bellingham, David Wood and Glenn Crawford.
Samantha Poate
by

IN it sixth year, the Woodburn Riverside Festival has once again secured support from the local sugar industry.

The iconic family fun day, organised by volunteers from the local Woodburn community, has been described as "an event run by the people for the people," by event organiser Pam Bellingham.

Sunshine Sugar has been a sponsor of the Festival since its inception back in 2011.

This year the local sugar mill will be the major sponsor for the classic Raft Race as well as the highly competitive Biathlon.

The sponsorship means the event committee can offer higher valued prizes for the competitors this year, which is hoped to generate more interest from local water enthusiasts and athletes.

Mrs Bellingham and the President of the Woodburn Event Team, Glenn Crawford presented Broadwater Sugar Mill Manager, David Wood with a Gold Sponsor Certificate of appreciation last week.

Mr Wood said local communities are really important to his business.

"In recognition of this. we try to support community groups and events such as the Woodburn Riverside Festival, which are run for the benefit and enjoyment of the community."

The festival will be held on Saturday October 14 on the Richmond River and Riverside Park, Woodburn.

