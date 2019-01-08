Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man boarding the bus.
The man boarding the bus.
Crime

Sunshine sex attack in broad daylight

by Aneeka Simonis
8th Jan 2019 4:45 PM

A woman has been sexually assaulted after exiting a bus in broad daylight in Sunshine.

Police say the victim boarded a route 903 bus from the Sunshine Railway Station just after 6pm on December 27.

She got off the bus at Munroe Avenue, where she was sexually assaulted by the man.

Police are pleading for the public to help catch him.

He had a beard and long black hair in a bun.
He had a beard and long black hair in a bun.

CCTV images have been released of a Pacific Islander man with a solid build, aged 20 to 30 years and 180cm tall with brown eyes, a black beard and long black hair in a bun.

He was wearing a white top, khaki-coloured shorts, and was carrying an Adidas backpack with a yellow logo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The man’s backpack.
The man’s backpack.

 

The man was carrying an Adidas backpack with a yellow Adidas logo.
The man was carrying an Adidas backpack with a yellow Adidas logo.
male 2 sunshine (1) - cropped.png
male 2 sunshine (1) - cropped.png
The man was on the Route 903 bus on December 27.
The man was on the Route 903 bus on December 27.
The man boarding the bus.
The man boarding the bus.
bus cctv editors picks manhunt misogyny police sex attack

Top Stories

    Toddler was blue when pulled from holiday park pool

    Toddler was blue when pulled from holiday park pool

    Breaking "ABSOLUTE hero" revives 2-year-old boy found in water.

    Town's residents may run out of water tonight

    Town's residents may run out of water tonight

    Council News Council is carting water, but are struggling to keep up with demand

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, 40, airlifted after collision with car

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, 40, airlifted after collision with car

    Breaking Pacific Highway remains closed following two-vehicle crash

    Six figure amount scammed from business

    premium_icon Six figure amount scammed from business

    Crime An email led to a company being scammed a large amount of money

    Local Partners