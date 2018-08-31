Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon.
Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon. FILE
News

Sunshine Plaza staff extinguish electrical blaze

Sarah Barnham
by
30th Aug 2018 4:58 PM

UPDATE: Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to investigate about 4.20pm.

A spokeswoman said two firefighters wore protective gear and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure the room was safe.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS have just arrived at the Sunshine Plaza on Maroochydore Rd following reports of a fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service got the call about 4.20pm.

A spokeswoman said two crews were at the scene investigating reports of a fire in a switch room.

fire queensland fire and emergency sunshine coast sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    TOP 70: The Northern Rivers' most influential people #61-70

    premium_icon TOP 70: The Northern Rivers' most influential people #61-70

    News WE REVEAL 10 of our most influential people in the first instalment of our special series.

    'I used to feel safe': brazen thieves wreak havoc on town

    premium_icon 'I used to feel safe': brazen thieves wreak havoc on town

    Crime Nightmare find in bedroom leaves couple rattled

    Were police pursuing stolen car when it crashed?

    premium_icon Were police pursuing stolen car when it crashed?

    Crime The 17-year-old driver remains in hospital in a serious condition

    Local Partners