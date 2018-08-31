Sunshine Plaza staff extinguish electrical blaze

Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon.

UPDATE: Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to investigate about 4.20pm.

A spokeswoman said two firefighters wore protective gear and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure the room was safe.

A spokeswoman said two crews were at the scene investigating reports of a fire in a switch room.