Sunshine Coast teacher committed on historical rape charge

A FORMER police officer who now works as a schoolteacher on the Sunshine Coast has been committed to the Northern Territory Supreme Court charged with a historical rape charge.

Dean Stewart McMaster (pictured) appeared in Darwin Local Court by video link from Queensland today where his case was committed on the papers to the Supreme Court.

The alleged rape took place in or near Katherine between July and October 2001.

Judge Tanya Fong Lim closed the courtroom while the particulars of the charge were read.

McMaster joined the force in 1998 and rose through the ranks as high as an Acting Superintendent before leaving the force in 2013.

McMaster left the force to spend more time with his children, according to social media posts.

He most recently taught at Noosa District State High School.

Among McMaster's postings were as officer-in-charge of the Wadeye police station, where he was the town's most senior officer.

McMaster was charged following an external inquiry by Sydney barrister Arthur Moses SC. Mr Moses was tasked with finding out how much various officers knew of longstanding allegations of improper conduct, which included the alleged offending with which McMaster has now been charged.

McMaster's committal allows his identity to be revealed under Territory law.

He is one of two officers to be charged with separate and unrelated historic sex offences in the wake of Mr Moses's inquiry. The other officer - who remains a member of NT Police - is yet due in court later this month.

McMaster will first appear in the Supreme Court on October 4, when tentative trial dates are likely to be set down.