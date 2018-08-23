Concern over school’s Book Week gender ruling

Students from schools all over the country take part in Book Week, with students encourage to dress as characters from books. File picture

A SUNSHINE Coast school has raised eyebrows after instructing parents to ensure primary school boys come dressed as male characters for Book Week, and girls as female characters.

Glasshouse Christian College sent a letter to parents last week warning that students dressed inappropriately or whose costumes challenged the "ethos" of the school would be sent home.

The faith-based school also bans costumes that relate to "occult" books, like witches or vampires.

School principal Mike Curtis told The Courier-Mail the gender-specific directive was sent out in a letter to parents for the first time this year.

It is understood to specifically request parents ensure boys come dressed as boy characters and girls as female characters, unless they are part of a group.

The letter is also understood to have said cross-dressing was not permitted.

Mr Curtis said the letter was written by the school's Head of Primary, after she had become aware a group of Year 6 boys had intended to come to school dressed as drag queens.

"These boys were being silly and this was an attempt to curtail that, without solid evidence," he said.

Mr Curtis said a number of female students had arrived dressed as pirates for today's Book Week parade, and this had not been viewed by the school as problematic or a breach of the dress code.