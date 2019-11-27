Menu
Kite surfing off Pt Cartwright on the Sunshine Coast.
News

PHOTOS: Sunshine Coast kite surfers soar with the wind

Mark Furler
by
27th Nov 2019 10:14 AM
GUSTY winds blowing sand at your legs may not be the ideal conditions for a beach walk on the Sunshine Coast but they are a kite surfer's delight.

Kite surfers lined up along Pt Cartwright to Kawana yesterday afternoon, making the most of the strong north-north east winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded wind gusts of up to 48km/h at the Sunshine Coast Airport  on Tuesday afternoon.
General wind speeds ranged from 7km/h to 37 in the afternoon or 20 knots in sailing terms.

At Pt Cartwright near Kawana, surfers were also making the most of the messy waves which also proved a good challenge for lifesavers doing training.

Even the biggest of sea eagles struggled to hover in one place looking for a feed above the rocks while the crashing whitewater made for some great photo opportunities.

kite surfing pt cartwright sunshine coast surfing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

