REGIONAL FOCUS: Gold Coast Suns mascots with AFL Queensland State Manager Jake Anson, Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, Lismore City Council General Manager Shelley Oldham, Federal MP Kevin Hogan, Northern Rivers Regional Manager Trent Ryan and Suns Talent Academy Manager Jason Torney at Oakes Oval, Lismore.
Suns to shine on local Aussie Rules players

Mitchell Craig
5th Nov 2018 4:56 PM
NORTHERN Rivers Aussie Rules players will have the chance to be part of the revamped Gold Coast Suns Academy with Under-16 games to be held at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Regional training bases will be located in the Northern Rivers and on the Gold Coast culminating with a two-round match series against Brisbane Lions juniors.

"There will be two Gold Coast regional teams which will fill up with plenty of Northern Rivers talent,” Suns talent academy manager Jason Torney said.

"We'll have a North Queensland and PNG squad come down and battle it out to make our Under-16s academy team that will take on the Brisbane Lions.

"We cover a fairly big region and our program is the pathway for juniors to get on to an AFL list.

"If they make the Queensland state team they come through this academy system and the under-16s is a pretty important division.

"It's often the first time AFL recruitment officers get to see these players in a national competition.

"We're working a lot more closely with Northern New South Wales now and we'll get the best talent by investing time and effort into the region.”

The selection process starts this month followed by an eleven-week training and development program.

It comes one week after the Suns committed to an AFL preseason game against the Sydney Swans at the same venue in March.

"This is a great announcement for Lismore and we knew with redeveloping Oakes Oval we would get these opportunities,” Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said.

"We have the big AFL game coming up in March and these carnivals with young local athletes involved is another boost to the community.

"We know people will come here for baseball and hockey and now we have Aussie Rules running training camps and big games.”

In order to identify the best talent across the various regions at the start of the new program, trial days will be held in mid November for invited males turning 16-years-old in 2019.

Further details on the female academy pathway are yet to be released.

"This is another exciting announcement and it will bring more people to our region to play sport,” Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"Our young people can now see sports stars on the rise and other athletes at the elite level.”

    Local Partners