Suns shine on junior footy

GC SUNS JUNIOR FOOTY: Gold Coast SUNS players Pearce Hanley, Will Brodie, Josh Corbett, Corey Ellis and Jack Hombsch hosted a junior footy clinic with the Lismore Swans for young champions of the future ahead of their AFL match on March 10 at Oakes Oval. Ursula Bentley

Ahead of their historic AFL match against the Sydney Swans, GC SUNS players, Josh Corbett, Corey Ellis, Will Brodie, Jack Hombsch and Pearce Hanley hosted a Junior Superclinic at Oakes Oval for around 40 aspiring junior footballers on Monday afternoon.

Hombsch said he was pleased to be giving back at the clinic as he could remember how excited he was a young player.

Life goes around in a circle, the versatile defender said.

"This clinic is a great chance for kids to meet players,” he said.

"I recall when I was kid how much of a thrill it was for me to meet players.

"Growing up in South Australia I loved Simon Goodwin (former dual premiership player and captain of the Adelaide Crows).”

Watching his team-mates play kick-to-kick with the youngsters, Hombsch said he expects the historic match against Sydney Swans on Sunday will be hard-fought with fans being treated to some very exciting Aussie Rules.

And while some might see the series as a practice match he said, the GC SUNS treat it like the real deal.

"The win on the weekend always gives you confidence, it's not only a practice game but a win is a win, it's a validation,” he said.

"When you are playing you want to win.”

Although the Swans went down to GWS on the weekend, Hombsch said the effort and intent of the team was plain to see.

"Sydney Swans are traditionally a strong team and will present a challenge,” he said.

"We expect them to be a very strong outfit.”

But for now it's all about giving junior players a chance to meet their heroes.

Amidst the laughter and squeals as the kids chased the footy kicked to them by the players, Lismore Swans president Phillip Tsourlinis said it was fantastic to see the dozens of youngsters enjoying the wonderful footy facility and meeting their idols face to face.