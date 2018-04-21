Suns' Day sees the light after hip horror

Gold Cost big man Sam Day outjumps Fremantle's Aaron Sandilands in a ruck contest in their round three clash in Perth.

ATHLETIC big man Sam Day is right where he wants to be - on the Gold Coast and playing forward.

Back after 12 months out of the game while recovering from a hip injury, the 25-year-old is determined to "repay the faith" the Suns have shown in him.

Day says he's still "three of four weeks away" from being in peak physical condition, but the signs in the first four weeks have been promising while playing alongside spearhead Tom Lynch.

"I'm loving being back out on the field with the boys," he said.

"And being back up the front with Lynchy has been really good, just working on building those relationships again, getting the synergy right so we can have a big year."

Used regularly as a swing man between attack and defence before his debilitating injury, he is relishing his footy under new coach Stuart Dew.

"Now that Stewie's come in we've got a bit more of a settled structure ... playing predominantly up forward, chopping out in the ruck. I know where I'm going to be playing every week, not flipping between forward and back and all the stuff I used to do," he said.

"I feel like I'm a lot more settled and just starting to work my way into it. I've definitely got my best footy ahead of me."

And he hopes it will continue to be beside in-demand Suns co-captain Lynch beyond 2018.

Lynch comes out of contract at season's end with rival clubs lining up to table their offers.

"It's not something we talk about," Day said. "At the moment I'm just looking to play some good footy with him.

"The more he can enjoy his footy, the more he will want to stay up here. We need a win and winning is a big part of enjoying footy.

"He's a pretty smart kid ... a very loyal man. I think he'll make the right decision in time."

Sam Day celebrates a goal against the Dockers. Picture: Getty Images

Day, himself, is in for the long haul on the Gold Coast.

The South Australian was taken nine spots ahead of Lynch in the 2010 national draft at No.3 overall.

Before dislocating his hip in a 2017 pre-season match, Day had begun to hit his straps, enjoying his best year in 2016.

Despite interest from Adelaide clubs, he signed a three-year contract extension tying him to the club until the end of the 2019 season.

"Adelaide is where I grew up, but Gold Coast is home," he said. "My girlfriend's here, my dog's here, my sister's here. At the moment I'm happy with where I'm at.

"The club has shown faith in me during my injury. I'm just looking forward to repaying them."

After two weeks away for two losses in Perth, Day is looking forward to tomorrow's QClash at the Gabba.

"My first game was actually a QClash, the first. We ended up winning that," he said.

"They've always been exciting to play. The boys always get up and about for them.

"Brissy (0-4) aren't going too well and we've come off a couple of losses (to be 2-2).

"We're just looking forward to getting back out on the park and trying and get another win on the board."