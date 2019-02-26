Suns captains to shine at Lismore

SUNS: GC Suns co-captains David Swallow and Jarrod Witts will lead the team at the March 10 match Vs, the Swans at Lismore's Oakes Oval.

SUNS: GC Suns co-captains David Swallow and Jarrod Witts will lead the team at the March 10 match Vs, the Swans at Lismore's Oakes Oval. Chris Hyde

GC SUNS have appointed David Swallow and Jarrod Witts as co-captains and revealed the pair will lead the team in the historic March 10 match at Oakes Oval in Lismore.

Both aged 26, Swallow and Witts have recently recommitted to the club and said they are determined to lead the club through its next phase.

One of their earliest outings in the shared role will be the inaugural match in Lismore against the Sydney Swans which is already sold out all seats, with some general admission tickets left.

GC SUNS chief executive, Mark Evans said the club had undertaken a significant process to appoint two players that had bought-in and were willing to help the club excel.

"Both David and Jarrod are extremely invested in our football club and are committed to helping us become a team that truly inspires the Gold Coast community,” Evans said.

Over the past 18 months we've undertaken a deliberate, but significant reset of our football programs, and it's exciting to see a number of new additions to our leadership group.

"We believe David and Jarrod, with the support of the leadership group will play a pivotal role in shaping our future, they all display the attributes we are looking for and we congratulate them on their appointments.”

Swallow, who joined the club in 2010 ahead of the club's inaugural season, said the occasion wasn't lost on him.

"It's a very proud moment for me, I'm excited by the challenge that is in front of us as a football club and I can't wait to play my role in driving our club forward,” said Swallow.

"We want to build an environment that sees accountability put right at the very heart. A place where we know people won't always get it right, and that's ok. But where we won't shy away from taking responsibility either way. Of the good or the not so.”

Witts is in his third season with the club and said the future of the team lies with all players.

"My leadership is something I've worked hard on over the last couple of years and I'm grateful for the opportunities the club has given me,” he said.

"Throughout the past 18 months we've really focussed on ensuring that as a group we all take responsibility for leading our club forwards, it's not the job of any one individual.”

Witts said everyone knows they are in a tough industry.

"But we want to look for the good and be positive,” he said.,

"It doesn't mean there are no home truths, but we look to build people up. Show them how they can contribute.”

Witts and Swallow will form a new look eight-man leadership group that includes Touk Miller and Pearce Hanley as Vice Captains and Alex Sexton, Jarrod Harbrow, Brayden Fiorini and George Horlin-Smith.

Hanley, Miller and Harbrow have all been members of the GC SUNS leadership groups previously, while Sexton and Fiorini have been elevated to the group for the first time, as has new recruit and former Cat, Horlin-Smith.