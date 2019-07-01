Sunrise slams MAFS star after run-in

The cast of Sunrise were not impressed by controversial Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis at the Logies.

It all came to a head on Sunrise, whenco-host David Koch accused the reality TV star of physically elbowing him on the red carpet.

"I've still got bruises in the ribs from the Married At First Sight woman who elbowed me on the way through," Koch said on Seven today.

And it didn't stop there.

Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr asked for clarification: "The one with the dark hair?"

MAFS bride Martha Kalifatidis, pictured with boyfriend Michael Brunelli, has managed to offend the cast of Sunrise. Picture: MATRIX

Samantha Armytage was less than impress by Martha from MAFS at the Logies. Picture: AAP

"Someone is saying Martha in my ear. I could not pick her out of a line-up. But my god, she got you in the ribs," Samantha Armytage added, to which Barr replied, "She had attitude".

The exchange over former MAFS bride continued when Sunrise sports presenter Mark Beretta warned, "Do not get between Martha and the camera."

Sunrise co-hosts David Koch, Samantha Armytage, Natalie Barr and Mark Beretta at the Logies. Picture: AAP

Then Armytage delivered the real zinger: "Especially when you've only got 15 minutes of fame," to which the Sunrise panel gasped and erupted in laughter.

Armytage retaliated at her takedown: "Stop looking at me like that today! You are having a crack at her and when I have a crack!"

Martha Kalifatidis — who dubbed herself ‘Kmart Kim’ — is trying to repair her public image post-MAFS. Picture: Matrix

It came as Martha told News Corp Australia she is trying to change the country's opinion of her.

"I have a bit of a bad reputation so we are trying to fix that," Kalifatidis said on the red carpet at the Logies.

"I probably have the bad rep because I sauced a girl on national TV, among other things.

"I know exactly what I've done wrong.

"People need to see who the real me is. No one knows who I am and what I am really like and I am excited for people to get to know me."