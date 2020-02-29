Sunrise reporter assaulted by boy in street

Channel Seven reporter Bianca Stone has been harassed and inappropriately touched by a teenage boy while on her way to work in Brisbane’s CBD.

Stone, who is the Queensland correspondent for breakfast TV show Sunrise, has told her social media following that the teen was "apologetic" after he was caught by police.

"Personal post alert: at 4am Monday as I walked to my live location in the Bris CBD I was approached, harassed and inappropriately touched by a teen," Stone wrote on Twitter on Friday night.

"Tonight the offender was caught. He's 14 and apologetic. I really hope he learns from this."

Stone also thanked Queensland Police for tracking down the offender.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on Roma St outside the QPS Headquarters at about 4.20am Monday morning.

Ms Stone told The Courier-Mail she'd wanted the boy to "learn from it and move on".

"Police did a great job to track him down. we all make silly mistakes," Ms Stone said.

"I'd rather he learn from it and move on than get any sort of notoriety out of it."

Queensland Police confirmed the incident and said the offender, aged 13, was being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.