Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Sunrise crew visiting Fraser Coast for Queen's Baton Relay

Carlie Walker
by
24th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE weather segments of the Seven Network's Sunrise program will be broadcast from Fraser Island on Sunday, from 7am and will feature the Queen's Baton Relay, a Butchulla welcome and highlight the island's 25 years of World Heritage listing.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Brad Nardi said the visit had been organised with the support of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Kingfisher Bay Resort Group.

"It's a terrific opportunity to show off our magnificent region to the rest of the nation ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast," he said.

Related Items

Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway

BREAKING: Three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway

Breaking EMERGENCY services are on the way to the crash at Wollongbar.

  • 26th Mar 2018 3:15 PM
Kevin Hogan voted in as new Deputy Speaker

Kevin Hogan voted in as new Deputy Speaker

Politics More responsibility in Parliament for our local MP

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

Crime Man attacked at his workplace: Fundraiser

5 things not to miss at Beef Week this year

5 things not to miss at Beef Week this year

Family Fun What keeps bringing back the punters in droves?

Local Partners