Sleeping giant becomes beachside gold mine

Aura flyover: A computer-generated flyover provided by developer Stockland showing the design concept for the new city being built at Caloundra South.

SUNSHINE Coast land once considered only valuable for artillery target practice is now a beachside bombshell welcoming a barrage of buyers.

Bokarina Beach, just north of Caloundra and 95km from Brisbane's CBD, has emerged as the hottest new oceanfront community in the country.

Developer Stockland says the $192 million project is unique as it offers premium homes just a walk - or kayak paddle - from a new $5 billion health, retail, education and commercial centre.

It has released the final 14 residential homesites after 146 sites were snapped up for between $319,000 and $749,000.

The last of the residential homesites are priced from $349,000 to $590,000 with lot sizes from 250sq m to 506sq m.

An artist’s impression of Stockland’s $192 million Bokarina Beach lake-side development. Picture: Supplied

The next phases of the stunning community, set on 30ha, will be the construction and sale of 130 architecturally designed terrace homes and up to 800 apartments on seven sites.

Bokarina Beach includes a large lake and parkland and conservation area leading to the beach, along with an outdoor plaza for community events, new beach access, surf lifesaving facility and bicycle and walking paths.

In the war years, the now-prized land between Currimundi and Warana was pounded by the Royal Australian Artillery as they honed their skills at Battery Hill.

Stockland senior development manager Mark McMahon said Bokarina Beach had attracted enormous interest from buyers, many of whom had been waiting years for the opportunity.

Stockland’s $192m Bokarina Beach community taking shape.

"This project had been talked about for 10 years, so it was much anticipated. People became very excited,'' Mr McMahon said.

"More than 80 per cent of buyers are owner/occupiers and are a combination of upgraders and downsizers. The majority are from the surrounding area, so they are very familiar with the lifestyle. They love the beach, the walking paths and ocean. For them it's a rare opportunity to build new in a modern environment."

Stockland expects the first residents to gain access to their land early next year and be living at Bokarina Beach in the second half of 2019.

Mr McMahon said the 130 terrace homes would be released early 2019 with pricing yet to be finalised.

He said they would be designed and delivered by Stockland to ensure design controls.

They would include a range of three and four-bedroom, two-storey homes on lots from 187sq m to 250sq m.

A planned access point at Bokarina Beach.

Mr McMahon said the terrace homes were expected to attract strong interest from Brisbane buyers, some of whom might use them as weekenders.

Enhancing the beachy vibe are surf-themed street names like Whitecap Court, Bombora Drive, Kombi Street, Cutback Court and Shred Lane.

Nearby, the new Birtinya Town Centre is progressing on schedule, with the first stage of the $87 million Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre due to open by the end of the year.