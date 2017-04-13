24°
News

Sunny and 'perfect' conditions for the long weekend

Alina Rylko
| 13th Apr 2017 12:16 PM
BOUT TIME: Rainbow over Lismore yesterday, as perfect weather conditions are scheduled for the long weekend. Photo by: LJ Hooker.
BOUT TIME: Rainbow over Lismore yesterday, as perfect weather conditions are scheduled for the long weekend. Photo by: LJ Hooker.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEATHERZONE meteorologists have triple checked all their models to predict "perfect" weather conditions for the Northern Rivers' long weekend.

The sun will shine on BluesFest music festival-goers and visitors to Ballina beaches and Byron Bay, where very light showers on Friday morning are expected to clear completely by Saturday.

Coastal temperatures along the North Coast will hover around the 22 degree mark during the day and drop to 18 at night.

 

"It's pretty nice temperatures really," said Weatherzone meteorologist, James Casey.

"Sunday will see some light rain - maybe a sprinkle - but nothing that will cause mud.

"Monday is another sunny day, so it would be a perfect weekend for (holidays)."

Lismore is expected to be a bit dryer and warmer during the day, with a top of 25 degrees on Friday, 26 degrees on Saturday and 25 on Sunday, but dropping to 14 degrees overnight.

#lighthousewalk #byronbay #bluesfest2017

A post shared by Shannon Condon (@max_and_frankie) on


The coastline expects southerly push in swell, with three to four foot swells on Friday at south-facing beaches.

"Tallows, will be seeing the most swell, Byron not so much, and then Saturday and Sunday the swell is a little bit more east, so it will drop to two and three foots waves," Mr Casey said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest 2017 byron bay weather lismore weather long weekend weather northern rivers weather

WATCH: Big Rob gives tour of flood devastated boarding house

WATCH: Big Rob gives tour of flood devastated boarding house

MONTROSE House manager Big Rob shows the damage done to the ageing timber building which was extremely vulnerable to the March 31 flood.

Man allegedly used Facebook to ask for cannabis seeds

Generic image of cannabis.

Man allegedly breached bail conditions, told police he would do so

Sunny and 'perfect' conditions for the long weekend

BOUT TIME: Rainbow over Lismore yesterday, as perfect weather conditions are scheduled for the long weekend. Photo by: LJ Hooker.

What to expect on the Northern Rivers this long weekend

Bluesfest: Practical festival fashion

Close Up Of Friends In Wellington Boots Walking To Festival

A look that's on trend, practical, durable and weather appropriate

Local Partners

Concert to raise money, lift spirits after devastating flood

A LISMORE Flood Appeal Concert will be held at the end of the month, Lismore City Council has announced.

Take care when you hit beach at Easter

Lifeguards gearing up for a busy period on our beaches

Barely Standing are coming home

HAPPY TO BE HOME: Joe Jackson Fleming and Romey Tobin are local duo Barely Standing.

Local duo is now based in Melboune

This week's Northern Rivers Gig Guide

PROLIFIC: Northern Rivers musician Chris Fisher brings his unique blend of folk, roots and blues originals from five studio albums and his favourite covers to Bangalow Hotel tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm.

All the gigs you need to know about

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

Barely Standing are coming home

HAPPY TO BE HOME: Joe Jackson Fleming and Romey Tobin are local duo Barely Standing.

Local duo is now based in Melboune

This week's Northern Rivers Gig Guide

PROLIFIC: Northern Rivers musician Chris Fisher brings his unique blend of folk, roots and blues originals from five studio albums and his favourite covers to Bangalow Hotel tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm.

All the gigs you need to know about

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Stylish &amp; Modern With Cape Byron Views

15 Evans Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd April...

Rare, peaceful, quiet, comfortable, stylish, quality, and unassuming are just some of the superlatives this property evokes. The location is one in a million… a...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

One of a kind opportunity...

13 Rajah Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 5 3 3 $1,050,000 to...

We are excited to introduce such a a beautiful well maintained two dwelling property, where the pictures tell the story. All located a short drive to the shops...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,275,000 to...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Sat 22 April...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!