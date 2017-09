SUNKEN TRAWLER: A fishing boat has sunk in Ballina Harbour and NSW Fire & Rescue were on scene with their new Hazmat vehicle.

A FISHING trawler has sunk in West Ballina and fire-fighters are on scene to contain diesel fuel from polluting the Richmond River.

A spokesman for NSW Fire & Rescue said the Hazmat van from Lismore has been despatched to the incident with absorbent booms.

"A fishing trawler has sunk at Ballina Harbour and we have been asked to assist by sending the Hazmat crew to help contain fuel from the boat's diesel engine," he said.

"The crew will use the booms in the vehicle to contain the fuel.".