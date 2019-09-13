Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New owner of Casino Florist on Barker St, Trish Brims with her daughter Molly holding their favourite flowers.
New owner of Casino Florist on Barker St, Trish Brims with her daughter Molly holding their favourite flowers. Susanna Freymark
Community

Sunflowers, yellow roses and flowers galore for new owner

Susanna Freymark
by
13th Sep 2019 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD news for Casino with Trish Brims taking on the florist shop in Barker St.

Ms Brims used to live in Casino and some of her children went to Leeville School, she said.

She is the new owner of the Casino florist taking over from Anne Cusack.

Ms Brims was motivated to take on the business because she didn't want to see empty shops in the CBD and for her daughter Molly, who has special needs.

"We love flowers," Ms Brims said.

"We're going to add crystals and more gift ware."

And what is the favourite flower of someone running a florist?

Sunflowers for Ms Brims and yellow roses are Molly's favourite.

Casino Florist on Barker St, opposite the Post Office is open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and on Saturday 9am-noon.

casino florist flowers new business northern rivers community richmond valley shop local
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    HEROIC ACT: Young workers prevent bushfire disaster

    premium_icon HEROIC ACT: Young workers prevent bushfire disaster

    News THE four Northern Rivers residents used buckets to carry water from a nearby creek to put the fire out as they called the RFS.

    Why Craig Foster pulled out of Lismore's Masters Games

    premium_icon Why Craig Foster pulled out of Lismore's Masters Games

    News The former Socceroo was expected in town later this month

    Why mystery man took a shower in comedian's dressing room

    premium_icon Why mystery man took a shower in comedian's dressing room

    Offbeat Lismore certainly left an impression on this Youtube star

    'Light the Night' for Theo with family, friends, community

    'Light the Night' for Theo with family, friends, community

    News Theo's family will attend event for the missing backpacker