Sunflowers, yellow roses and flowers galore for new owner

New owner of Casino Florist on Barker St, Trish Brims with her daughter Molly holding their favourite flowers.

New owner of Casino Florist on Barker St, Trish Brims with her daughter Molly holding their favourite flowers. Susanna Freymark

GOOD news for Casino with Trish Brims taking on the florist shop in Barker St.

Ms Brims used to live in Casino and some of her children went to Leeville School, she said.

She is the new owner of the Casino florist taking over from Anne Cusack.

Ms Brims was motivated to take on the business because she didn't want to see empty shops in the CBD and for her daughter Molly, who has special needs.

"We love flowers," Ms Brims said.

"We're going to add crystals and more gift ware."

And what is the favourite flower of someone running a florist?

Sunflowers for Ms Brims and yellow roses are Molly's favourite.

Casino Florist on Barker St, opposite the Post Office is open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and on Saturday 9am-noon.