SUNDAY: thunderstorms after 1800 lightning strikes in 24-hours

The severe weather warning for heavy rainfall over parts of the north coast and adjacent ranges has been cancelled.

FOLLOWING on from a deluge overnight, the Northern Rivers can expect high temperatures and thunderstorms throughout much of Sunday.

The severe weather warning for heavy rainfall over parts of the north coast and adjacent ranges has been cancelled.

All North Coast roads are open. Myocum Road and James Lane has water over road, where residents are advised to proceed with caution.

Cangai Gwydir Hway between Jackadgery and The Range, west of Grafton, is closed due to fallen trees and a landslide.

NSW Department of Primary Industries has cancelled shark helicopter survey between Ballina and Tweed coasts today due to weather conditions.

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said within 70 km of Lismore between midnight last night and now 1800 hundred strikes were recorded, including "cloud to cloud" lightening strikes.

Mr Hough said weather we can expect today includes:

Lismore

"Possibility of thunderstorms throughout the day with some sunny patches and a top of 26 degrees. 5-10 ml of rain.

Ballina

"Slightly warmer, with a top around 27 degress, and slightly more rain - around 10- 20 ml.

Byron Bay

"More of the same, with thunderstorms passing throughout the day, and a top temperature of 25 degrees. Around 10 -20 ml of rain.

Kyogle

"Thunderstorms throughout the day with a top of 28 degrees and rainfall of 5 - 10 ml.

"The rainfall amounts should be decreasing slightly compared to last week."

CURRENT FLOOD WARNINGS

1. Brunswick - minor flooding

2. Wilsons - minor flooding

3. Richmond - minor flooding

4. Clarence - minor flooding

5. Nambucca - minor to moderate