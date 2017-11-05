News

WATCH: Sunday evening storm hits Woodburn

Samantha Elley
by

OUR weekend had been spent camping at Broadwater at the back of a friend's farm, but we were home safe and sound when the late Sunday storm hit.

Around 50 or more people, families of all ages were on the annual weekend church camp enjoying great weather, and a few may be saying a prayer of thanks that our flimsy tents and caravan didn't have to withstand the storm that hit.

Woodburn residents saw their bins flattened and trees go sideways as the strong gusts blew through.

The Bureau of Meteorology had sent out a warning earlier in the afternoon for parts of the Northern Rivers.

That was upgraded as clouds built up ominously to an eerie aqua green heading straight for Evans Head, Woodburn and Coraki.

Locations included in the warning were Lismore, Grafton, Tenterfield, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba and Maclean.

Lismore Northern Star
