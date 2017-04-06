Suncorp's mobile team in town

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

Suncorp

Storm and flood-affected residents in northern New South Wales will be able to lodge their insurance claims in person with Suncorp's mobile claim lodgement teams who will be available in Lismore and Murwillumbah from today.

Customers of Suncorp's insurance brands, including AAMI, GIO, Apia, Vero, Shannons, Bingle, CIL and Suncorp Insurance can lodge their claim with mobile Customer Response Teams (CRTs).

The CRTs will be operating from 12 noon on Thursday 6 April at:

 Lismore: Public Works Facility, 120 Dalley St, East Lismore

 Murwillumbah: Murwillumbah Community Centre, Nullum St, Knox Park

 Both locations will operate from 9am-6pm from Friday April 7, seven days a week.

Suncorp spokesperson Michael Mills said the CRTs provide another option for people to lodge their insurance claims.

"Any customer can go to these locations to lodge their claim and our people can also arrange any extra assistance they may need,” said Mr Mills.

"This includes having access to emergency funds, organising temporary accommodation or getting a builder to do emergency repairs on their property, such as putting tarpaulins on leaky roofs and making the building safe.

"People don't need to have their policies because we have that information on file.

"Whether people choose to lodge a claim by phone or in person, the important thing is that they contact us as soon as possible so we can begin the process of helping them recover.”

Tips for customers

If you have been able to safely return to your home:

 Ensure electricity and gas supplies are switched off before re-entering.

 Watch out for broken glass and other sharp hazards.

 Do your best to dry out your home or business by keeping it ventilated.

 Get wet contents out of the house and make a list of damaged items.

How to prepare for your claim:

 If you have damaged goods or contents, take a photo of them if possible.

 Ensure spoiled food in your refrigerator is thrown away.

 If your carpet is water damaged, please rip it up and take it outside. There's no need to wait for an assessor, but please keep a sample to help us replace it.

 Keep a record of model numbers or serial numbers of items you are throwing away to help assess your claim.