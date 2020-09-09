Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
News

Suncorp to shutter 19 branches amid store shakeup

by Glen Norris
9th Sep 2020 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BANKING giant Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.

The closures include nine branches in Queensland and comes amid increasing migration of banking services online, a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Queensland branches to be closed include Beenleigh, Burpengary, Elanora, Hamilton, Sherwood, Stafford, Victoria Point, West End and Biloela.

Making the announced Wednesday Suncorp said over-the-counter transactions had declined by almost one-quarter between June 2019 to June 2020. The closures, which represent about 16 per cent of its network, will leave the bank with 93 stores around the nation.

Suncorp, whose chief executive is Steve Johnston, said there was a long-term industry wide decline in branch usage, with OTC transactions down 60 per cent since July 2016. Two-thirds of deposit accounts are now opened online.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks suncorp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular carpark to get $100,000 upgrade from council

        Premium Content Popular carpark to get $100,000 upgrade from council

        News BALLINA council has identified that a number of carparks need to be improved.

        Airlines confirm more flights coming into Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Airlines confirm more flights coming into Northern Rivers

        News It seems like everyone in NSW wants a break, so expect more flights

        $21.7M initiative to help people who have had a stroke

        Premium Content $21.7M initiative to help people who have had a stroke

        News Last year, 253 stroke patients were admitted to Lismore hospital

        Qld hard border closure ‘adversely’ hurting 98 per cent

        Premium Content Qld hard border closure ‘adversely’ hurting 98 per cent

        News 300 people took part in survey on how border closure affects them