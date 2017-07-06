22°
Suncorp halfway through the stack of Cyclone Debbie claims

JASMINE BURKE
| 6th Jul 2017 11:05 AM
Floods, Aerial view Lismore Photo David Nielsen / Northern Star
Floods, Aerial view Lismore Photo David Nielsen / Northern Star David Nielsen

SUNCORP has 19, 000 claims from residents and businesses affected by Tropical Cyclone Debbie in north and south-east Queensland, and northern NSW.

Three months since Cyclone Debbie made landfall, Suncorp has finalised more than 9000 home claims, either by completing repairs or by cash settling customers.

Suncorp claims progress from Tropical Cyclone Debbie as of June 30:

  • Home claims received = 15747
  • Motor claims received = 1758
  • Commercial property claims received = 1332
  • Commercial motor claims received = 84
  • Total claims = 18921
  • Full or partial cash settlements paid for Home claims = 7777
  • Number and percentage of claims finalised = 9845 (52%)
  • Repair jobs lodged = 9002
  • Repairs completed = 1512
  • Number of local trades/suppliers used = 367

Suncorp's Chief Executive Officer Insurance Anthony Day said home claims, in particular, were being completed faster than they had been following previous cyclones such as Yasi in 2011 and Marcia in 2015.

"Despite the enormity of the event across two states, Suncorp has been able to effectively deploy resources to finalise around 100 claims a day,” Mr Day said.

"When you compare this progress to the same timeframe following Cyclone Yasi in 2011, we're finalising claims twice as fast.”

