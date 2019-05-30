Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sunshine Coast seafood supplier goes bust

by Darren Cartwright
30th May 2019 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Seven Network personality Scott Hillier said he's upset that one of his favourite seafood suppliers has gone into liquidation.

J & E Reynolds, which traded as Suncoast Wholesale Oyster and Seafood Service on the Sunshine Coast, went into voluntary liquidation on Wednesday.

The seafood supplier, which had a dozen employees, serviced retail and wholesale outlets business from Brisbane to Mackay.

Hillier, who has been a long time host on the fishing program Creek to Coast, had championed the seafood outlet, in particular their prawns, in a video posted on their Facebook site earlier this year.

Creek to Coast host Scott Hillier said he’s sad to hear that his favourite place to buy prawns, Suncoast Wholesale Oyster and Seafood Service, has closed. Pic: Supplied
Creek to Coast host Scott Hillier said he’s sad to hear that his favourite place to buy prawns, Suncoast Wholesale Oyster and Seafood Service, has closed. Pic: Supplied

"They were lovely folk who always had top quality seafood," Mr Hillier told The Courier-Mail.

"It was a half-hour drive for me to get the seafood and I just want to point I always paid for them."

Mr Hillier said it was sad to see a small business having to close its doors and encouraged people to shop local.

"It's really important we get behind our Queensland seafood wholesalers," he said.

Liquidator Paul Nogueira from Worrells Solvency, said they were in the process of examining the books and will have a report early next week.

In the video Mr Hiller appeared in earlier this year, he spoke about he much he enjoyed visiting the Sunshine Coast outlet.

"Hey guys, Scotty Hillier here, it's Christmas time and that normally means here in the Sunshine State, eating prawns. And there's one place I come to get mine and that's the Sunshine Coast Oyster Service…I know the prawns are going to be great," he said.

J&E Reynolds director Jay Reynolds could not be reached comment.

liquidation scott hillier seafood suncoast wholesale oyster and seafood service

Top Stories

    Winter is that you? Temps predicted to plummet tonight

    premium_icon Winter is that you? Temps predicted to plummet tonight

    Weather PARTS of the region will drop to 3C tonight.

    • 30th May 2019 4:02 PM
    'Relentless' sexual harassment costs law firm boss $170K

    premium_icon 'Relentless' sexual harassment costs law firm boss $170K

    Crime Judge calls behaviour towards employee despicable

    Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

    Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

    Business Here is your chance to let the world know your favourite shop

    EPA to investigate council works at toxic landslip

    premium_icon EPA to investigate council works at toxic landslip

    News Environmental regulator confirms it is investigating