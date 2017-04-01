25°
Sun shines as clean up begins in Lismore

Marc Stapelberg
| 1st Apr 2017 6:33 PM
The sun shines on Lismore as the cleanup begins in town and the flood waters recede.
The sun shines on Lismore as the cleanup begins in town and the flood waters recede.

The sun finally came out to shine in an awe inspiring sunset as the flood waters receded in Lismore.

Many people on the Hunter Street side of Lismore had started to clean up and put out damaged goods for Lismore City Council to pick up.

 

 

Leonie Hayes cleans up on her birthday which just so happens to fall on April's Fools.
Leonie Hayes cleans up on her birthday which just so happens to fall on April's Fools.

 

Outside Trinity Catholic COollege the flood devastation was clear to see.
Outside Trinity Catholic COollege the flood devastation was clear to see.

 

The cleanup begins in Lismore along Hunter Street after flood waters recede.
The cleanup begins in Lismore along Hunter Street after flood waters recede.

People could be seen spraying down their homes with water, picking up rubbish, and scraping mud off the drive way.

There giant piles of rubbish including couches and fridges and large amounts of wood.

Locals could be seen taking off their work gloves and opening a stubby as the sun finally started to set on the third day of the floods in Lismore.

Lismore City Council workers were out and about collect debri and putting it into trucks and then spraying down the road as the water receded.

 

Lismore City Council cleans the street outside the Lismore Square.
Lismore City Council cleans the street outside the Lismore Square.

 

Michael Timbrell cleans out underneath his house in Lismore after the floods.
Michael Timbrell cleans out underneath his house in Lismore after the floods.

 

The cleanup begins on Hunter Street in Lismore.
The cleanup begins on Hunter Street in Lismore.

Fire rescue vehicles could be seen racing towards the Trintiy Catholic College interesection.

The swiftwater crew quickly changed into their gear before heading up to the levy.

They were assisting with the pumps which were finally getting the water out of the town.

 

Emergency workers prepare to assist and help as the water recedes in town.
Emergency workers prepare to assist and help as the water recedes in town.

The BP on Brunswick Street across from the St Joseph's campus was able to start cleaning up as the pumps kicked into gear and the water moved passed the roundabout.

