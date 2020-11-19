Menu
Wyrallah Road Public School's year 3 students Sienna McCaughley, Olivia K Lawlor and Sienna Rita Clark who won the junior competition.
News

Sun safe, sun smart students design award-winning playground

Adam Daunt
19th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
WYRALLAH Road Public School students been recognised as best in class after winning a statewide Cancer Council competition.

Sienna McCaughley, Olivia K Lawlor and Sienna Rita Clark won the junior division for their submission about how to create a sun safe space in their school.

Teacher Karen Eakin said she was impressed with the application the trio applied to their entry.

"They were encouraged to design their dream playground and they had to incorporate some sun safe factors into it and they could be natural or man-made or both."

 

Wyrallah Road Public School's entry which won the junior division of Cancer Council NSW Sun and UV at School challenge.
Chief Cancer Officer and CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW, Professor David Currow said it was great to see the quality of the projects.

"We have been amazed by the uptake of the new Sun and UV at School classroom resources by teachers across the state, and the quality of School Challenge entries from students.

"It shows that there is a keen interest from schools in educating and students in learning about skin cancer prevention. Melanoma is the most common cancer affecting young Australians aged 15-24 - the earlier kids learn about the dangers of sun exposure and how to protect themselves, the better," Professor Currow said.

