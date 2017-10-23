The sun is out, and we've got some hot days coming

23°
GET ready for some hot weather - the Bureau of Meteorology says Lismore is tipped to get into the 30s by the end of the week.

Today's temperature is only expected to reach 23 degrees.

But after a 26-degree day tomorrow (with a 30% chance of rain), the temperatures will start creeping up.

By Thursday, Lismore can expect to swelter through 31 degrees, with a 50% chance of rain.

Friday will be 30 degrees, followed by 29 on Saturday and 31 on Sunday.

In Casino, where it always seems to be hotter, the temperature will reach 32 degrees on Thursday and Sunday.

