Sun is out, why it’s flooding in Lismore
Widespread rain across the Wilsons River catchment area overnight is contributing to Minor Flooding in the city this morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rainfall on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday has caused river level rises in the tributaries upstream of Lismore. A minor flood peak is expected at Lismore this afternoon.
River levels along Leycester Creek peaked at Rock Valley near 3.8 metres around 5am this morning and along Goolmangar Creek river levels peaked at Goolmangar at 7.0 metres around 5am.
Along Wilsons Creek River levels have peaked at Nashua at 3.8 metres around 3am and are nearing a peak at Eltham. Coopers Creek at Corndale peaked near 5.2 metres around 5am.
The combined inflow from the upstream tributaries is expected to result in minor flooding at Lismore today.
The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is expected to peak near 4.30 metres around 03:00 pm Wednesday, with minor flooding.
In the 24 hours to 9am this morning, the following rainfall totals were recorded across the region:
Lismore: 46mm
Alstonville: 65mm
Terania Ck: 60mm
Dunoon: 47mm
Bentley: 66mm
Jiggi: 47mm
Kyogle: 38mm
Casino 39mm
Evans Head: 24mm
Nashua: 51mm
Corndale: 52mm
Mullumbimby: 68mm
Goonengerry: 68mm
Repentance Ck: 59mm
Burringbar: 51mm
Hastings Point: 50mm
Yelgun: 52mm
Tweed Heads: 78mm
Banora Point 82mm
Kingscliff: 69mm
Uki: 22mm.
Flood Safety Advice:
In life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (triple-0) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
* Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.
* Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.
* Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.
* Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.