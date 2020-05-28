Sun Cable reveals plan to build megabattery

The ambitious megaproject to supply solar power from Tennant Creek to Singapore via the world’s longest subsea high voltage cable is showing signs of life with Sun Cable announcing survey work will soon begin and plans for a megabattery in Darwin. Picture: News Regional Media

The ambitious megaproject to supply solar power from Tennant Creek to Singapore via the world’s longest subsea high voltage cable is showing signs of life with Sun Cable announcing survey work will soon begin and plans for a megabattery in Darwin. Picture: News Regional Media

THE ambitious megaproject to supply solar power from Tennant Creek to Singapore via the world's longest subsea high voltage cable is showing signs of life with Sun Cable announcing survey work will soon begin and plans for a mega battery in Darwin.

Territory businesses will have a key role to play in the delivery of the proposed $20 billion Sun Cable solar farm, near Tennant Creek, which has won the support of billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Fortescue Metals' founder Andrew Forrest.

The Sun Cable consortium has also unveiled plans for a substantial battery in Darwin as a precursor to work near Tennant Creek.

The company plans to install a 50-megawatt big battery in Middle Arm that would initially provide back up services to the local power grid, but will ultimately form part of a larger storage system to support the Australia-ASEAN Power Link project.

Construction is slated to commence in 2021, with commissioning targeted for 2022.

MORE TOP NEWS

Gunner warned of major job losses over border closures

Darwin hotels join big push for eScooters

Backflip: NT Govt to provide financial forecasts now after all

Perth-based Guardian Geomatics has been awarded the contract to conduct a route survey for the high voltage direct current cable.

The company will be undertaking the cable route survey between Darwin and Singapore.

The dispatchable renewable electricity will be supplied to Darwin, Singapore and Indonesia. Singapore and Indonesia will be supplied via a 3800km high voltage direct current submarine cable transmission route.

Guardian Geomatics says the initial survey is a major step toward an exciting, multi billion-dollar project, described as exporting "sunshine" to Asia; the Australia- ASEAN Power Link.

Get amazing Sennheiser earbuds (RRP: $499) with NT News subscription deal

Guardian Geomatics commercial director, Steve Duffield, said the company was excited to have a key role in the project.

"Guardian Geomatics are always on the lookout for opportunities to improve our footprint and sustainability. This project is a step in the right direction and something we are very proud of," he said.

Originally published as Sun Cable reveals plan to build megabattery in Darwin