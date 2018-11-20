Summit to shine light on youth employment

GROWING the region's youth employment and business innovation is what The Northern Rivers 2018 Thinking differently Summit is all about.

Business leaders will come together in Ballina tomorrow to establish an industry-led approach to solving some of the biggest problems to growing businesses "differently” in the region.

Developed by a partnership collaboration of key regional stakeholders, led by the NSW Business Chamber and with support funding from all three levels of government and industry stakeholders, Regional Manager for the NSW Business Chamber, Jane Laverty said the outcomes of the day are expected to be ground breaking.

"The Northern Rivers Thinking Differently Summit, with over 140 of the regions business leaders participating, is taking a design thinking approach to growing jobs for local young people and growing business innovation,” Mrs Laverty said

"The format for the day is unique and a catalyst for co-developed strategies that will increase business sustainability and position business leaders to make the most of the new talent entering the workforce to meet a growing industry need in the Northern Rivers.”

Key note speaker, Mark McCrindle is a social analyst with an international following. He has a special interest in the multi-generational workforce, engaging Gen Y and emerging generations and will create the first layer of understanding and insights for Summit participants.

Mr McCrindle said that these new generations are global, social, visual and technological.

"They are the most connected, educated and sophisticated generations ever,” he said.

"They are the up-agers, with influence beyond their years. They are the tweens, the teens, the youth and young adults of our global society.

"They are the early adopters, brand influencers, the social media drivers, the pop-culture leaders, they comprise nearly 2 billion people globally, and they don't just represent the future, they're creating it.”

The Summit is a full-day program and includes the launch of the Northern Rivers Young Entrepreneurs Fund, an inaugural program to support the development of concepts and solutions that can value add to existing businesses or enable new start-ups.

"We have implemented an on-boarding program for Summit participants which has included a contribution of tips or advice they would give their 16-year-old self about working, employment and careers,” Mrs Laverty said.

"We will potentially have over 300 tips for today's young people from our regional business leaders. The advice I have read so far is insightful, poignant and highly valuable, I am really looking forward to seeing what is developed from the day.

"I can confidently say we have a brains trust on this really important challenge facing our local communities and I expect the Northern Rivers will be leading the way.

Contact Mrs Laverty on jane.laverty@nswbc.com.au for further information about the Summit and the Fund or to register a late RSPV. All participants will be invited to contribute $50 toward the Northern Rivers Young Entrepreneur Fund.

The Northern Rivers Thinking Differently summit will be held from 8.27am until 5.03pm on Wednesday, November 21 at Ballina RSL club.